Industries have no excuse to pollute environ, says Gowher Rizvi

Prime Minister's International Affairs Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi on Thursday said that industries are important for economic growth and development, but there is no excuse behind polluting the environment recklessly.

"Most of the pollution is coming from the industries, bound by government regulations to ensure that ETP (effluent treatment plant) is installed and operated, but they're not doing so. That's unacceptable, and as a society, we must demand from them. There has to be societal responsibility."

He was speaking as the chief guest at the launching event of Waterkeepers Bangladesh's Anti-Pollution Advocacy Project held virtually on Thursday morning.

Dr Rizvi urged the environment ministry to enforce monetary punishment on polluters and ensure fines are collected promptly.

Addressing the webinar as the chief guest, Dr Rizvi said, "For environment, we're all united. The prime minister has been endlessly speaking on the issue and building Bangladesh's fund for the environment without waiting for the international community to raise fund." -Agencies