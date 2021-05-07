Video
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

Premier Bank approves 20pc dividends

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The Premier Bank shareholders approved all agenda including audit report and 12.50% cash and 7.50% stock dividend for the year 2020 at its 9th EGM and 22nd Annual General Meeting online on Wednesday, says a press release.
Chairman of the Bank and Valiant Freedom Fighter, Dr. H. B. M. Iqbal, Vice Chairman Moin Iqbal, along with members of the Board of Directors such as Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; B.H Haroon, MP; Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Jamal G Ahmed, Shaila Shelley Khan, Independent Director Naba Gopal Banik, Alternate Director A.H.M Ferdous, Honorable Advisor Muhammed Ali and Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, were present along with shareholders.
As the president of the ceremony, Dr. H. B. M. Iqbal, the honorable Chairman of the Bank informed the shareholders that Bangladesh, along with the entire world is going through the turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite the covid-19 pandemic, Premier Bank continues growth in different parameters. The Chairman deeply appreciated the participation and support of the customers and shareholders and wished for good health and safety for everyone, and encouraged all bank officials to work hard towards an even better operating profit for the coming year.


