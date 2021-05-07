BANKING EVENTS

Global Islami Bank EVP and Head of Investment Administration Division Md. Jahir Uddin Ferdous flanked by Govt Saadat College Former Principal Prof. Rezaul Karim Badal, Hazi Sohrab Ali School and College Principal Md. Sorwardi, social dignitaries and businessmen, virtually inaugurating bank's 3rd Agent Banking Outlet at Dariapur, Sakhipur of Tangail District recently. photo: BankNRB Commercial Bank Director Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo inaugurating Baliakandi Sub-branch of the bank at Baliakandi Bazar, Baliakandi, Rajbari as the Chief Guest through video conference from Russia on Thursday. Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia, Deputy Managing Director Harunur Rashid, Head of Support service and Branches Division Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain joined the ceremony through video conference. Joint Secretary of Upazila Awami League Ehsanul Hakim Sadon, Rajbari Branch Manager Nazmul Hasan, In-charge of Baliakandi Sub-branch Sagor Ahmed and distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were also present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Doa Mahfil was also held. photo: Bank