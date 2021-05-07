robishop brings discount campaign Eid Dhamaka

The premier e-commerce platform of the country, robishop.com.bd has recently launched a mega discount campaign named "Eid Dhamaka" ahead of the holly Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the campaign period, customers can avail up to 67% discount on selected digital gadgets like smartphone, smart watch, trimmer, shaver, headphone, headset, earphone etc, says a press release.

Customers can easily place their orders by visiting robishop.com.bd website. As part of the campaign, customers can enjoy 10% discount on credit card payments along with 0% EMI facility, a maximum of 500 taka discount can be availed using cards. Customers can also get 10% cashback with a maximum discount limit of 100 taka on bkash payments.

Moreover, a flat discount of 300 taka can be availed on single new sign-up in robishop website. The mega sale is going to continue till 15th of May 2021.

Popular mobile handset brands like VIVO, Oppo, Samsung and Motorola are on offer as part of the campaign; branded digital gadgets from Philips, Remax, Joyroom, Lenovo, Anker, Havit are also available under the campaign.
















