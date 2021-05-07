Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad gives personal protection materials to RAB

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post has handed over few thousand personal protection materials to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to tackle the ongoing coronavirus situation.
The fastest growing mobile financial service of the world has handed over 5,000 N95 mask and another 1,000 hand sanitizer to the elite force in a ceremony on Wednesday at RAB headquarter at Kurmitola in the city, says a press release.
In the event Md. Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad handed over the gift to the director general of RAB Additional IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.
The Director General of RAB Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun express his satisfaction with this helpful gift and thanking Nagad he said this will be very useful for the force's members to ensure better service to the people.
At that time Md. Shafayet Alam told that with RAB all the law enforcing agencies are working round the clock for the safety and security of the country. And we are very glad and satisfied by standing beside RAB.
From Nagad, Lt. Col Md. Kousar Soukat Ali (Rtd), Head of External Affairs, Lt. Col Mohammad Hasan-Ur-Rashid Been Mosharrof (Rtd), M Mahbub Alam, general manager Stakeholder Management, Head of Law Enforcement Agencies Squadron Leader Asma Alamgir, director general of Stakeholder Operations External Affairs Division and at Nagad were present.
From RAB side Director General of RAB Col KM Azad, DIG Imtiaz Ahmed, Director (admin) and Lt Col Mohammad Khairul Islam were present on the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Union Bank to raise Tk 4b from capital market
Premier Bank approves 20pc dividends
BANKING EVENTS
Govt to procure 3.60 lakh MT fertilizer, 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG
Lufthansa shareholders approve 5.5bn euro capital hike plan
Australian regulator moves to block Qantas-Japan Airlines deal
robishop brings discount campaign Eid Dhamaka
Greece keen to recruit short-term agri workers from BD


Latest News
Russia approves one-dose ‘Sputnik Light’ Covid jab
Tigers sans Shakib, Fizz start training for Sri Lanka ODIs Friday
Khaleda Zia to get passport without finger print, signature soon
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Anup Bhattacharya dies
Crowds at shopping malls may bring back Covid nightmare, warns minister
Two remanded for plotting attack on Jatiya Sangsad
Israeli president asks opposition to form govt after Netanyahu fails
3 educationists become national professors
PM congratulates Mamata on taking oath as West Bengal CM
'Pfizer-BioNTech vax very effective against variants'
Most Read News
Teachers are experiencing harsh reality
Ex-MP Dildar Hossain Selim passes away
Public transports start plying after 22 days
A prince of 99
Khaleda Zia recovers from COVID-19
IU senior teacher Ahasan Ullah dies of COVID-19
Minor drowns in Sirajganj
coronavirus update bangladesh
'Hats off' to Real Madrid from Zidane
Bangladesh reports 41 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since March 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft