Nagad gives personal protection materials to RAB

Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post has handed over few thousand personal protection materials to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to tackle the ongoing coronavirus situation.

The fastest growing mobile financial service of the world has handed over 5,000 N95 mask and another 1,000 hand sanitizer to the elite force in a ceremony on Wednesday at RAB headquarter at Kurmitola in the city, says a press release.

In the event Md. Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad handed over the gift to the director general of RAB Additional IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The Director General of RAB Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun express his satisfaction with this helpful gift and thanking Nagad he said this will be very useful for the force's members to ensure better service to the people.

At that time Md. Shafayet Alam told that with RAB all the law enforcing agencies are working round the clock for the safety and security of the country. And we are very glad and satisfied by standing beside RAB.

From Nagad, Lt. Col Md. Kousar Soukat Ali (Rtd), Head of External Affairs, Lt. Col Mohammad Hasan-Ur-Rashid Been Mosharrof (Rtd), M Mahbub Alam, general manager Stakeholder Management, Head of Law Enforcement Agencies Squadron Leader Asma Alamgir, director general of Stakeholder Operations External Affairs Division and at Nagad were present.

From RAB side Director General of RAB Col KM Azad, DIG Imtiaz Ahmed, Director (admin) and Lt Col Mohammad Khairul Islam were present on the event.


















