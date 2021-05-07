

Shohoz gives insurance cheque to road cash victim's family

In collaboration with Sunlife Insurance Company Ltd. and SR Travels, formal transfer of insurance cheques was done at Shohoz office in compliance with the required hygiene rules, says a press release.

Yasin Ali and his wife Hosneara Feroza's two daughters Mehnaz Tabassum and Fatema Tasnia received the cheques on behalf of the family of the deceased.

Yasin Ali and his wife Hosneara Feroza lived in Bogura with their family. They were both returning to Bogura from Dhaka at the time of the accident and bought tickets online from Shohoz platform. At the time of purchase of the ticket, both of them had availed insurance facility from Shohoz platform for BDT 10 per person.

It is to be noted that the passengers are getting the opportunity to avail the insurance facility from the online ticketing service provider Shohoz for only BDT 10 extra per person along with the bus ticket money.

If a passenger dies in an accident while traveling with an insurance facility of only BDT 10, the family of the deceased will be paid up to a maximum of BDT 150,000 for insurance. In this connection, the families of the Md. Yasin Ali and his wife Hosneara Feroza handed over a total of BDT 3,00,000.

Director (Tickets) at Shohoz Mr. Shakil Jowad Rahim; Director (Sales) at Shohoz Md. Taslimur Rahman; Director (Growth) at Shohoz Mr. Saiful Mohammad Shafique; Managing Director of SR Travels (Pvt.) Ltd. Mr. G. Rahman Shohid; Sr. Assistant Managing Director, Group & Bancassurance Division of Sunlife Insurance Company Ltd. Mr. Shahadat Hossain Shohag and other concerned officials were attended the cheque handover ceremony.

In addition to availing the insurance facility on Shohoz platform, the passengers will also get the opportunity to avail the above-mentioned insurance facility in case of direct or offline ticketing from the ticket counter of SR Travels (Pvt.) Ltd., Saintmartin Travels, Royal Coach, Orin Travels, Manik Express, Kotalipara Starline, Tungipara Express, Saintmartin 2020 (Pvt.) Ltd., M.R Enterprise and Shuvo Basundhara Paribahan as well.

Beside insurance facility, safety is always the high priority at Shohoz for the valued passengers. And for that, Shohoz follows the necessary hygiene rules when buying tickets offline for their consumers. Ensuring mask wear, regular hand sanitation and maintaining a certain distance, all the activities related to ticket booking are handled by Shohoz.











