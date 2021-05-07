Walton awards 10 officials for export performance



Top officials of Walton pose with the awardees of IBU team for their outstanding success in export.

Walton has achieved remarkable success in the first three months of 2021 exceeding the total exports achieved in the same period in 2020, says a press release.

This means the export of Walton made Bangladesh brand products are witnessing huge growth in global market.

To celebrate the export success, a programme was arranged at Walton Corporate Office in city on Tuesday maintaining proper health guidelines. Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi, Directors SM Mahbubul Alam and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi virtually attended the programme titled 'Walton Export Achievement Ceremony'.

The function was marked by the virtual presence of Walton Air Conditioner CEO Tanvir Rahman, Refrigerator CEO Anisur Rahman Mollick, Television CEO Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Electrical Appliance CEO Sohel Rana, Home Appliance CEO Al Imran and Company Secretary Partha Protim Das along with other top officials.

Deputy Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd. Humayun Kabir and IBU President Edward Kim handed over crests to awardees in the program hosted by Deputy Director Ariful Islam.

The ten awardees are Deputy Executive Directors Abdur Rouf, Roqibul Islam, Syed Al Imran and Tauseef Al Mahmud, Senior Operative Director Sheikh Mohammad Tanvir Hossain, First Senior Deputy Directors Aminul Islam, Talelul Arifin Nadhvi and Ibna Jabel, Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Sajib and First Senior Assistant Director Rafiqul Islam.

Speaking at the function, SM Nurul Alam Rezvi said: Walton products will represent Bangladesh in global market was our dream. We are witnessing the successful execution of that dream. We believe, with the continuous growth of its export, Walton will become one of the top global brands very soon.

Meanwhile, SM Mahbubul Alam termed Walton as the fastest growing brand in global market. The huge export volume of Walton in the time of Corona pandemic conveys the message that we are on the right way of having strong base in global market, he added.

Edward Kim said that they have targeted to export 10 billion BDT worth of Walton products by 2024.





















