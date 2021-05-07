Video
MetLife adds Nagad as premium payment channel

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

MetLife Bangladesh has recently added Nagad as a new premium payment channel to its array of robust digital premium payment channels.
MetLife's over 1 million customers can use the Nagad app to instantly pay their premiums, says a press release.
Premium payment facility through Nagad offers 24/7 payment accessibility and instant payment acknowledgement through SMS. Customers can also receive digital receipt through Nagad app.  
With the addition of Nagad to MetLife's existing array of digital servicing channels which includes Mobile Financial Services, Online Banking and Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT), and Debit/Credit card payment facilities, MetLife customers can continue paying their premiums quickly and easily without having to visit a physical location.
Commenting on this addition, MetLife Bangladesh's General Manager, Ala Ahmad, said, ". Customers are now opting for digital modes of premium payments and with our continued progress in digitalizing insurance services, they will be benefited from enhanced flexibility and convenience in keeping their policies active."
Commenting on the matter, Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad, said, "Partnering with MetLife Bangladesh is a part of that process to ease our customers' life for paying their premium using the latest digital payment mode."
Launched in 2019, Nagad is a mobile financial venture by the Bangladesh Post Office that facilitates the day-to-day financial transaction needs of the people of Bangladesh.
By adding the most affordable and state-of-the-art services every day, Nagad encourages people to transact digitally especially during the pandemic.


