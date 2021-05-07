Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Brazil's central bank raises interest rate to 3.5pc

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Brazil central bank

Brazil central bank

BRASILIA, May 6: Brazil's central bank on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate for the second time in a row by another 75 basis points to 3.5 per cent as it tries to curb inflation in an economy ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The unanimous decision was in line with analyst expectations, and had been signaled by the bank's monetary policy committee in March, when they raised rates for the first time in six years.
The committee indicated Wednesday that another rate hike of the same size was likely at the next meeting, set for mid-June.
Latin America's biggest economy initially weathered the coronavirus economic meltdown better than its neighbors, thanks to its historic low interest rate of 2 per cent, but policymakers have been nervous about rising prices.
The central bank had said March's rate increase was an effort to impose "partial normalization" and prevent inflation from spiraling out of control.
Following the interest rate hike, officials announced in April that Brazil's annual inflation rate hit 6.1 per cent in March, breaking through the 5.25 per cent ceiling of the central bank's target range.
The central bank now must find the balance to make sure that raising rates to curb inflation does not keep the economy from a much-needed recovery.
After Wednesday's decision, the voting committee said it anticipated "another adjustment of the same magnitude" in June, warning the central bank may have to take additional steps to "ensure compliance with the inflation goal."
The bank's 2021 inflation target is 3.75 per cent, but could tolerate up to 5.25 per cent.
In January Brazil's inflation forecast for 2021 was within that target at 3.34 per cent, but the rat has since reached 5.04 per cent, according to a central bank analysis.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Union Bank to raise Tk 4b from capital market
Premier Bank approves 20pc dividends
BANKING EVENTS
Govt to procure 3.60 lakh MT fertilizer, 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG
Lufthansa shareholders approve 5.5bn euro capital hike plan
Australian regulator moves to block Qantas-Japan Airlines deal
robishop brings discount campaign Eid Dhamaka
Greece keen to recruit short-term agri workers from BD


Latest News
Russia approves one-dose ‘Sputnik Light’ Covid jab
Tigers sans Shakib, Fizz start training for Sri Lanka ODIs Friday
Khaleda Zia to get passport without finger print, signature soon
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Anup Bhattacharya dies
Crowds at shopping malls may bring back Covid nightmare, warns minister
Two remanded for plotting attack on Jatiya Sangsad
Israeli president asks opposition to form govt after Netanyahu fails
3 educationists become national professors
PM congratulates Mamata on taking oath as West Bengal CM
'Pfizer-BioNTech vax very effective against variants'
Most Read News
Teachers are experiencing harsh reality
Ex-MP Dildar Hossain Selim passes away
Public transports start plying after 22 days
A prince of 99
Khaleda Zia recovers from COVID-19
IU senior teacher Ahasan Ullah dies of COVID-19
Minor drowns in Sirajganj
coronavirus update bangladesh
'Hats off' to Real Madrid from Zidane
Bangladesh reports 41 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since March 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft