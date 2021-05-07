Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 May, 2021, 6:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB asks NBL not to disburse loans due to poor ADR ratio

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed National Bank Limited (NBL) not to disburse any fresh loans before bringing down its advance deposit ratio (ADR) to 87 percent and improving its financial condition to protect the interests of its depositors.
The central bank on May 3 sent a letter to the bank's managing director about the issue, as per the Section 45 of the Bank Company Act, 1991, said Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Md Serajul Islam.
As per the central bank regulations, the ADR for conventional banks is 87 percent and for Islamic banks 92 percent.
This means, in example, that conventional banks will be able to lend up to Tk 87 when its deposits are at Tk100. Islamic banks will be able to lend up to Tk92 from their deposits of Tk100.
The central bank also asked the lender that its total loan and advances' growth cannot exceed 10 percent per annum.
Before the move, the central bank on April 5 asked the lender not to disburse any loans without BB's prior approval, as the central bank received allegations that the bank had disbursed a good amount of funds without approval from its board.
The next day, the BB instructed ASM Bulbul, the acting managing director of National Bank, to refrain from all kinds of activities of the bank as his tenure has expired.
BB asked the bank not to allow Bulbul to get involved in regular banking activities if he was not reappointed. Finally, the bank board at its 445th meeting decided to appoint Shah Syed Abdul Bari as the bank's managing director.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Union Bank to raise Tk 4b from capital market
Premier Bank approves 20pc dividends
BANKING EVENTS
Govt to procure 3.60 lakh MT fertilizer, 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG
Lufthansa shareholders approve 5.5bn euro capital hike plan
Australian regulator moves to block Qantas-Japan Airlines deal
robishop brings discount campaign Eid Dhamaka
Greece keen to recruit short-term agri workers from BD


Latest News
Russia approves one-dose ‘Sputnik Light’ Covid jab
Tigers sans Shakib, Fizz start training for Sri Lanka ODIs Friday
Khaleda Zia to get passport without finger print, signature soon
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Anup Bhattacharya dies
Crowds at shopping malls may bring back Covid nightmare, warns minister
Two remanded for plotting attack on Jatiya Sangsad
Israeli president asks opposition to form govt after Netanyahu fails
3 educationists become national professors
PM congratulates Mamata on taking oath as West Bengal CM
'Pfizer-BioNTech vax very effective against variants'
Most Read News
Teachers are experiencing harsh reality
Ex-MP Dildar Hossain Selim passes away
Public transports start plying after 22 days
A prince of 99
Khaleda Zia recovers from COVID-19
IU senior teacher Ahasan Ullah dies of COVID-19
Minor drowns in Sirajganj
coronavirus update bangladesh
'Hats off' to Real Madrid from Zidane
Bangladesh reports 41 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a day since March 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft