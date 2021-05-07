Video
DBH approves 30pc dividend for 2020

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

The shareholders of Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DBH) unanimously approved 30% dividend (15% cash & 15% Stock) for the year ending December 31, 2020 as proposed by the Board of Directors, says a press release.
This is the highest level of dividend payment for NBFIs for the year 2020 allowed by Bangladesh Bank.
The approval was given at the 25th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company held on Thursday by using digital platform with its Chairman, Nasir A Choudhury in the chair.
The meeting was attended by its directors Dr. A M R Chowdhury, Vice- Chairman, Mehreen Hassan, Bar-at-law, Md. Mujibur Rahman, Moin Uddin Ahmed, M. Anisul Haque, FCMA, Anisur Rahman, Rahseda K. Choudhury, Maj. Gen. Syeed Ahmed (Rtd.), Managing Director & CEO Nasimul Baten, Company Secretary Jashim Uddin, FCS, as well as the general shareholders.
While replying to the queries of the general shareholders, MD & CEO Nasimul Baten highlighted the achievement of highest credit rating 'AAA' for the 15th consecutive year with lowest level of Non-Performing Loan. He also mentioned that as a specialized housing finance institution, DBH registered 15% growth in Operating Profit in 2020 compared to previous year.
The NPL reduced to 0.41% from 0.45% of previous year, but the company made additional provision of Tk. 15.2 crore to cope up with any future contingency that may arise due to Covid-19 pandemic. Despite that, the company proposed highest allowable dividends to its shareholders.
In his speech, the chairman of the company Nasir A Choudhury said that the profit after tax of the Company reached to Tk. 89 crore for 2020. He also mentioned that Company's total assets were Tk. 5,860 crore and the Fund under management were Tk. 8,657 crore at the end of 2020.
Expressing satisfaction over the performance of DBH, Nasir Choudhury said despite the difficult operating conditions and overall slowdown in the economy due to Covid-19, the company's performance demonstrated its resilience and strength. The innovative lending policy and the initiatives undertaken by the management of DBH to increase the quality of services have contributed positively to continue its profit, he said hoping that this trend will continue in future also.


