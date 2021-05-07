Video
BSCIC disburses Tk 61-lakh loan from PM’s stimulus package

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

RAJSHAHI, May 5: A total of 13 entrepreneurs hardest-hit by the adverse impact of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic situation were given Taka 61 lakh loan from the Prime Minister's stimulus package fund.
Local office of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) disbursed the incentive loans to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise (CMSME) entrepreneurs so that they can recoup their losses. Bank cheques of the loans were disbursed at a simple ceremony at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Wednesday.
DC Abdul Jalil accompanied by BSCIC, Rajshahi Deputy General Manager Jafar Bayazid and others concerned were present at the distribution ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion DC Abdul Jalil urged the recipients to recoup their losses after the best uses of the loan.
Jafar Bayazid told the meeting that Rajshahi BSCIC has received Taka two crore from the stimulus package fund and the rest money will be disbursed among the eligible CMSME entrepreneurs within this month.
He said the maximum interest rate at the customer level of this loan is 4 percent. Entrepreneurs will be able to repay the loan in a maximum of two years in 18 monthly equal installments, with a grace period of six months, he added.    -BSS


