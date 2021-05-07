Video
Home Business

Capital market operators seeks policy supports, tax exemptions

Published : Friday, 7 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) urged for tax exemptions from alternative fund managers and called to create a fund by the central bank.
The association made the urge over a virtual roundtable meeting titled "Venture Capital and Startups for a Post-COVID Resilient Economy" on Thursday in partnership with the Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF) in the backdrop of the national budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 to be proposed this June.
The association discussed this in a virtual roundtable session titled "Venture
In the roundtable, planning minister M A Mannan, was present as the chief guest while Prof. Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Prof. Dr. Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Commissioner, BSEC and Abu Farah Md. Nasser, deputy governor, Bangladesh Bank were present as special guests. VCPEAB President, Shameem Ahsan chaired the session while Arif Khan, vice chairman, Shanta Asset Management Ltd. delivered the keynote presentation, and Munir Hossain, general secretary, CMJF were also present in the virtual meeting.
The minister said, "The government is here to support the venture capital and startup sector, and it has taken joint efforts with regulators, private financial institutions, and venture capitalists. Together we plan to create an environment where startups can truly sustain and create an impact in our country. Moreover, we aim to work on the policy level to allow entrepreneurs to sustain and operate their businesses with ease."
Prof. Dr. Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said, "We have always been incorporating new rules and regulations to foster investments in startups and to assist in bringing startups to the capital market with proper due diligence. Startups use innovative business models to drive growth. We are here to support these businesses through capital market inclusion and investments; so that they can bring forth the latest innovations in our economy."
Shameem Ahsan said in next 15 years, majority organizations in the world will initiate impact-driven businesses and the majority of the world population will consume products and services from impact-driven companies.
It will also help venture capital to become less susceptible to pandemics like COVID-19 and build a resilient economy.
Abu Farah Md. Nasser, BB DG said, "Bangladesh Bank will give as much facility as possible under the current regulations. The market demand for credit is already there and the banking sector has to be efficient to be an important part of the VC and startup ecosystem."
Arif Khan said, "Today's startups will be the building block of the next decades in Bangladesh. Appreciating the role of the Government of Bangladesh in the last five years, I would like to request all the regulators and stakeholders to remove the major obstacles as fast as possible for a robust startup ecosystem to unleash the opportunity in an undiscovered gem of Asia."
Shawkat Hossain, general secretary, VCPEAB, Zaid Bakht, chairman, Agrani Bank Ltd.; Monir Hossain, general secretary, CMJF and others were present in the meeting.


