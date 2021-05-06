AL, associate bodies extend helping hand to poor people

As the number of destitute people rising amid coronavirus, leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies were seen distributing ifter and sehri in the capital.

Party insiders said AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had already directed party leaders, activists and MPs to stand by the side of poor people until the crisis ended.

However, most of the AL-backed public representatives and MPs have hardly been seen to stand by the side of poor people in their respective areas.

This correspondent found Chhatra League, Juba League, Krishok League, Swechchhasebak League and different unites of AL distributing cooked food items among the poor and helpless before iftar and sehri.

On Dhaka University campus Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student front of AL, is providing sehri and iftar items among a huge number of destitute people every day.

BCL central General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee told the Daily Observer, "From the very beginning of the ongoing pandemic we have stood beside poor and helpless people. Since the beginning of the month of Ramadan and 'strict lockdown' our organization has been providing food assistance to around one thousand destitute people during iftar and sehri every day."

"We will continue our food support and other relief and voluntary works across the country until the pandemic ends," he added.

Awami Juba League central committee has also been distributing cooked food to the poor people in two spots -Gulistan party office and central Shaheed Minar- every day from the beginning of the ongoing lockdown.

Juba League Office Secretary Md Mostafizur Rahman Masud said, "We are continuously providing food support to the helpless people from central Juba League. Besides, every ward unit under Dhaka North and South Juba League is giving assistance to the people every day in their respective ward."

"Countrywide assistance to the low-income people by Juba League during the pandemic is going on and we will continue our voluntary and relief works till the pandemic ends," he added.

Some of the party leaders were also reported to be giving Eid gifts on behalf of AL leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from party and individual funds to the low-income people.

Kamrul Hasan Ripon, President of Dhaka South City Swechchhasebak League, has already drawn attention of city people for giving Eid gifts to thousands of people in Dhaka South.

Kamrul Hasan Ripon said, "We have been by the side of helpless people since the beginning of the lockdown last year. This time too we are by their side. We are working to ensure that not a single person remains without food. We will continue this programme."

Besides, leaders and activists of AL associate bodies, especially Krishok League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League are extending their helping hands to the farmers in Boro paddy harvesting areas across the country.