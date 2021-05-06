Benapole first digital Customs House in BD

Benapole Customs House has launched new software called BECOM to make import-export trade dynamic to prevent revenue evasion and bring transparency in customs clearance.

After 50 years of independence, Benapole Customs House has become the only digital customs house in the country.

Chairman of the National Board of Revenue

Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim inaugurated the software programme on the virtual platform on Tuesday.

Benapole Customs House Commissioner Azizur Rahman, Additional Commissioner Dr Neyamul Islam and other officials were present at the time of inauguration.

Chairman of the National Board of Revenue Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim said software had been introduced in Benapole for the first time.

This software will be introduced in other customs houses of the country soon, he said.

Additional Commissioner of the Customs House Dr Neyamul Islam said customs, ports and BGB used to work jointly at the cargo branch at Zero Point to collect information on import-export trucks and goods.





