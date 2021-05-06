World Bank awards four teams for their novelty

The World Bank on Wednesday awarded the four winning teams of the competition titled 'Plastic Circularity Innovation Challenge'.

The competition sought innovative solutions to combating plastic pollution in Bangladesh.

In Dhaka city alone, plastic waste has gone up from 178 tonnes per day in 2005 to 646 tonnes per day in 2020, said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan. The contest asked for innovative solutions under two categories collection/sorting, recycling of low-valued plastics and single-use plastics and digital technology solutions in coping with plastic pollution such as mobile apps.

The three-member panel of judges included Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL; Cyrill Gutsch, CEO, Parley for the Oceans, and Marina Tabassum, founder and Principal Architect of Marina Tabassum Architects.

The short-listed teams made presentations on Wednesday virtually in presence of the judges.

Congratulating the winners, Tembon said, "We all are very impressed with the creative and practical solutions proposed to beat plastic pollution. The World Bank looks forward to continuing working with the government of Bangladesh, private sector, and civil society groups towards the sustainable management of plastics."

Since 2019, the World Bank has partnered with the Department of Environment (DoE) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to organize a series of events on 'Sustainable Management of Plastic to Leverage Circular Economy and Achieve SDG in Bangladesh'.

This was the fourth event in the series.

"The Government of Bangladesh is committed to reduce pollution and ensure sustainable green growth. We are taking a range of actions to curb pollution and improve waste management," said Mr. Ziaul Hasan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The contest was launched in November 2020 and funded by PROBLUE. The winners received Tk80,000 each.



