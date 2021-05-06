Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 May, 2021, 12:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Combating Plastic Pollution

World Bank awards four teams for their novelty

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

The World Bank on Wednesday awarded the four winning teams of the competition titled 'Plastic Circularity Innovation Challenge'.
The competition sought innovative solutions to combating plastic pollution in Bangladesh.
 In Dhaka city alone, plastic waste has gone up from 178 tonnes per day in 2005 to 646 tonnes per day in 2020, said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.     The contest asked for innovative solutions under two categories collection/sorting, recycling of low-valued plastics and single-use plastics and digital technology solutions in coping with plastic pollution such as mobile apps.
The three-member panel of judges included Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL; Cyrill Gutsch, CEO, Parley for the Oceans, and Marina Tabassum, founder and Principal Architect of Marina Tabassum Architects.
The short-listed teams made presentations on Wednesday virtually in presence of the judges.
Congratulating the winners, Tembon said, "We all are very impressed with the creative and practical solutions proposed to beat plastic pollution. The World Bank looks forward to continuing working with the government of Bangladesh, private sector, and civil society groups towards the sustainable management of plastics."
Since 2019, the World Bank has partnered with the Department of Environment (DoE) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to organize a series of events on 'Sustainable Management of Plastic to Leverage Circular Economy and Achieve SDG in Bangladesh'.
This was the fourth event in the series.
 "The Government of Bangladesh is committed to reduce pollution and ensure sustainable green growth. We are taking a range of actions to curb pollution and improve waste management," said Mr. Ziaul Hasan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.
The contest was launched in November 2020 and funded by PROBLUE. The winners received Tk80,000 each.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL, associate bodies extend helping hand to poor people
Benapole first digital Customs House in BD
India posts record daily deaths, delegates test positive at G7 meet
World Bank awards four teams for their novelty
Mamata takes oath, vows to fight Covid, restore law and order
New population policy stressed
Charges pressed against SI Akbar, five others
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's application being considered positively: Home Minister
Khaleda's family writes to Home Minister to take her abroad
Madrasa girl 'commits suicide' over forced marriage
Cambodia convicts 5 environmentalists over plan to march to PM's home
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
Nepal's Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support
Bangladesh stops registration for Covid-19 vaccination
India asks Muslims to offer last Friday prayers staying at homes
DU to hold virtual final exams if Covid situation remains unchanged
Most Read News
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Lockdown till May 16, cabinet issues notice
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd time
SI Akbar among 6 charge-sheeted in Rayhan murder case
Writ filed over lockdown: Lawyer Yunus Ali Akond fined
Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League
All govt staff must stay at work stations during Eid holidays
Khaleda still being given O2: Fakhrul
50 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,742 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft