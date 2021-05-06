New population policy stressed

Instead of reviewing the existing population policy the government should introduce a new one to stop the growth of the population, said speakers at a webinar on Wednesday.

The opinion was given at a webinar held on Wednesday in Dhaka. WISH2ACTION (Women's Integrated Sexual Health Project-W2A), a £132 million UK Aid-funded programme led by IPPF, hosted the event.

The webinar focused on providing contraception as part of integrated and holistic healthcare for

women. The Daily Observer co-hosted the programme.

The W2A-IPPF has recently completed in-depth review of Bangladesh's current Population Policy - 2012 aiming at updating it in line with the SDGs to be achieved by 2030.

W2A-IPPF Country Manager Dr Sanjida Hasan chaired the programme while its Country Lead of Options Consultancy Dr Nadira Sultana moderated the event.

Dr Julia Ahmed, freelance consultant, presented the keynote paper and Directorate General of Family Planning's (DGFP) Line Director of CCSDP Dr Nurun Nahar joined the programme as the special guest.

Following the presentation, a panel of experts discussed the issue.

Lawmaker and Social activist Ms Aroma Dutta, member of National Population Council (NPC) Prof Dr AKM Nabi, family planning and public health expert Dr Abu Jamil Faisel, also member of NPC, Country Director of Population Council Dr Obaidur Rob, also member of NPC and the Daily Observer Chief Reporter Mohosinul Karim took part in the discussion.

Executive Director of Population Service and Training Center Dr Noor Mohammad, specialist of UNFPA Dr Abu Hasan and family planning specialist of Marie Stopes Dr Reena Yasmin also spoke on the occasion, among others.

Ruling Awami League Lawmaker Aroma Dutta said, "In Bangladesh, decision of pregnancy never depends on women. It depends on the decision of the male. So, the policy must be prepared keeping the matter in mind. At the same time, instead of updating the existing policy, the government should prepare a population planning."

She also emphasized on activating the national population council led by the Prime Minister so that the roadmap taken by the policymakers can be taken to the field for proper implementation.

Former DU professor Dr AKM Nabi also stressed the need for promulgating a planning instead of reviewing the existing policy.

He said, "The population of urban areas is increasing as most educated rural people are moving towards the cities for job. Most of our employments have been created based on urban areas. We have to develop model clinics in all wards of the cities. Despite having a government decision to set up such clinics, it remains pending for legal barrier."

Giving emphasize on promulgating population planning, Country Director of Population Council Dr Obaidur Rob said there is no need to update the existing policy.

"We should prepare a planning incorporating the provision of 'one child policy instead of existing two children."

"We should also evaluate how long the government will provide free of cost contraceptive materials," he added.

Dr Abu Jamil Faisel, however, said revising the existing policy a new population planning should be promulgated for making it more time befitting incorporating current necessities.

Dr Nurun Nahar also said the policy should be separated following the demands of the ministries, divisions and departments. Several strategies and planning would also be prepared following the demand of the policy.











