

C-19 daily death toll drops to 50

With this, the total number of deaths reached 11,755 and the death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.

This is the lowest number of deaths recorded in the span of a day since April 2.

At least 1,742 new infections were recorded in the meantime ,taking the total number of people infected to 7,67,338, the release added.

Te current positivity rate is 8.59 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.80 per cent.

A total of 20,284 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 3,433 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,98,465 and the recovery rate at 91.02

per cent. Among the 50 deceased, 32 were men and 18 were women while two were between 31-40 years old, five between 41-50, 13 within 51-60 and 30 were above 60 years old, the release said.







The country saw 50 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).With this, the total number of deaths reached 11,755 and the death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.This is the lowest number of deaths recorded in the span of a day since April 2.At least 1,742 new infections were recorded in the meantime ,taking the total number of people infected to 7,67,338, the release added.Te current positivity rate is 8.59 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.80 per cent.A total of 20,284 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.At least 3,433 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,98,465 and the recovery rate at 91.02per cent. Among the 50 deceased, 32 were men and 18 were women while two were between 31-40 years old, five between 41-50, 13 within 51-60 and 30 were above 60 years old, the release said.