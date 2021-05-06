Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 May, 2021, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

KSA considers barring overseas hajj pilgrims for second year

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

DUBAI, May 5: Saudi Arabia is considering barring overseas pilgrims from the annual hajj for the second year running as COVID-19 cases rise globally and worries grow about the emergence of new variants, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Such a move would restrict the pilgrimage to Mecca, a once in a lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, to Saudi nationals and residents of the kingdom who were vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 at least months prior to attending.
While discussions about a possible ban have taken
place, there has been no final decision on whether to pursue it, they said.
Before the pandemic enforced social distancing globally, some 2.5 million pilgrims used to visit the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long haj, and the lesser, year-round umrah pilgrimage, which altogether earned the kingdom about $12 billion a year, according to official data.
As part of economic reform plans pursued by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom was hoping to raise the number of umrah and haj pilgrims to 15 million and 5 million respectively by 2020, and aimed to double the umrah number again to 30 million by 2030. It aims to earn 50 billion riyals ($13.32 billion) of revenues from the haj alone by 2030.
Two sources familiar with the matter said authorities have suspended earlier plans to host pilgrims from overseas, and will only allow domestic pilgrims who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 at least six months before the pilgrimage.
Restrictions will be applied on the age of participants as well, one of the sources said.
A second source said the plans were initially to allow some numbers of vaccinated pilgrims from abroad, but confusion over types of vaccines, their efficacy and the emergence of new variants has pushed officials to reconsider.
The government media office did not respond to a request for comment.
Saudi Arabia, which stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, barred foreigners from the haj last year due to the pandemic for the first time in the kingdom's modern history, allowing it only to a limited number of Saudi citizens and residents.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL, associate bodies extend helping hand to poor people
Benapole first digital Customs House in BD
India posts record daily deaths, delegates test positive at G7 meet
World Bank awards four teams for their novelty
Mamata takes oath, vows to fight Covid, restore law and order
New population policy stressed
Charges pressed against SI Akbar, five others
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's application being considered positively: Home Minister
Khaleda's family writes to Home Minister to take her abroad
Madrasa girl 'commits suicide' over forced marriage
Cambodia convicts 5 environmentalists over plan to march to PM's home
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
Nepal's Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support
Bangladesh stops registration for Covid-19 vaccination
India asks Muslims to offer last Friday prayers staying at homes
DU to hold virtual final exams if Covid situation remains unchanged
Most Read News
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Lockdown till May 16, cabinet issues notice
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd time
Writ filed over lockdown: Lawyer Yunus Ali Akond fined
SI Akbar among 6 charge-sheeted in Rayhan murder case
Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League
All govt staff must stay at work stations during Eid holidays
Khaleda still being given O2: Fakhrul
50 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,742 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft