Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 May, 2021, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Attack on rickshaw-puller

Accused Sultan   sent to jai

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

111Court Correspondent22
The man who assaulted a rickshaw puller in Bangsal, Sultan Ahmed, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrata Biswas passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.
Police on Tuesday arrested Sultan from the capital's Bangsal area following a video made by a journalist went viral showing the accused Sultan beat up  the rickshaw puller mercilessly and at one stage slapped him unconscious.
The journalist's video clip of the incident not only went viral but triggered a huge public outcry.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Accused Sultan   sent to jai
Fire breaks out in Sundarban again
42nd BCS viva voce starts on May 23
24,594 undertrial prisoners get bail in 14 working days
Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leader Akhtar remanded
Nur demands release of anti-Modi protesters
Police distribute masks in Cumilla
S’pore to block visitors from Bangladesh


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's application being considered positively: Home Minister
Khaleda's family writes to Home Minister to take her abroad
Madrasa girl 'commits suicide' over forced marriage
Cambodia convicts 5 environmentalists over plan to march to PM's home
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
Nepal's Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support
Bangladesh stops registration for Covid-19 vaccination
India asks Muslims to offer last Friday prayers staying at homes
DU to hold virtual final exams if Covid situation remains unchanged
Most Read News
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Lockdown till May 16, cabinet issues notice
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd time
Writ filed over lockdown: Lawyer Yunus Ali Akond fined
SI Akbar among 6 charge-sheeted in Rayhan murder case
Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League
All govt staff must stay at work stations during Eid holidays
Khaleda still being given O2: Fakhrul
50 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,742 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft