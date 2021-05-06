Accused Sultan   sent to jai

111Court Correspondent22

The man who assaulted a rickshaw puller in Bangsal, Sultan Ahmed, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrata Biswas passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.

Police on Tuesday arrested Sultan from the capital's Bangsal area following a video made by a journalist went viral showing the accused Sultan beat up the rickshaw puller mercilessly and at one stage slapped him unconscious.

The journalist's video clip of the incident not only went viral but triggered a huge public outcry.