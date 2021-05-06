42nd BCS viva voce starts on May 23

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has said the viva voce of candidates of the 42nd BCS (Special) examinations will begin on May 23.

The Commission published the notification in its website on Wednesday.

According to the notification, 6,022 candidates, who have passed the preliminary examination for assistant surgeon, will face the viva voce.

The test will start at 10:00am at the PSC headquarter at Agargaon in the capital. As many as 220 candidates will face viva voce on the first day. The oral test will continue until June 30

The 42nd Special BCS was notified last year to recruit 2,000 doctors for government jobs in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.







