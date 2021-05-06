Prof Dr Md Bellal made DU Zia Hall’s Provost

Former chairman of Dhaka University (DU) Population Sciences Department Prof Dr Md Bellal Hossain on Wednesday joined as new provost of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall of the university.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhteruzzaman on Tuesday appointed him to the post.

Earlier, former and founding chairman of Criminology Department, Prof Dr Zia Rahman has been provost of the hall for the last six years in two terms.

Bellal Hossain was the Chairperson of the Population Sciences Department for the period of March 2012 to March 2015. He is a sociologist as well as a public health specialist.