DU VC opens Haji Mohsin’s mural

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday inaugurated a mural of Haji Muhammad Mohsin on the university campus.

The mural was built up in front university's Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall Gate.

It was made under the planning and supervision of the current hall provost and Dhaka University Teacher's Association (DUTA) general secretary Prof Dr Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan.

Haji Muhammad Mohsin (1733-1812) was a prominent bengali muslim philanthropist of eighteenth and nineteenth century.





