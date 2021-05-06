HC asks S Alam Group to pay Tk 5 lakh to each victim’s family

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed S Alam Group to pay Tk 5 lakh as initial cost to the family of each victims killed in police firing at a coal-based power plant of S Alam Group in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram on April 17.

The HC asked the police and the S Alam Group not to harass workers and villagers. It also asked the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Chattogram to submit their inquiry reports over the incident in 45 days.

The court asked the S Alam Group to submit a report on what measures it has taken to compensate the deceased's families and those who were injured and also for their treatments to it (HC) in 45 days.

The court also asked the police and the company to ensure safety and security of the workers.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashid Jahangir issued the directives after hearing two separate public interest litigation writ petitions filed by six human rights organizations.

The court also issued a rule, asking the authorities to explain why a direction should not be given to form a judicial inquiry committee to probe the incident.

Lawyers ZI Khan Panna, Sayeda Rizwana Hasan and Syeda Nasrin appeared for the writ petitioners. Lawyer Arshadur Rouf stood for S Alam Group while Deputy Attorney Generals Arobindo Kumar Roy and Bipul Bagmar represented the state.

The six rights organisations are Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (Blast); Nijera Kori (NK), Safety and Rights Society; and Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD).

During the hearing, lawyer Md Arshadur Rouf said the company has already paid Tk 3 lakh in compensation to the family of each victim. The HC bench then ordered the company to pay an additional Tk 2 lakh to each family.

On April 21, Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) filed a writ petition with the HC seeking a directive to hold a judicial inquiry into the killing at coal-fired power plant of S Alam Group at Banshkhali.

On April 28, five other rights organizations filed another writ petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the incidents and steps to stop construction of the power plant till completion of the inquiry.







