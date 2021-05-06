12 remanded in fraud case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed 12 people, including illegal 'Bitcoin Ttransaction' mastermind 'Coin Sumon' on a three-day remand in a fraud case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the remand order.

The 11 others, who have been placed on remand, are Abul Bashar, Arman Piash, Raihan Alam. Md Jobaer, Md Rahat , Mehedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Rakibul Islam, Solaiman Islam, Zakaria and Arafat Hossain.

Badda Police Sub-Inspector Shafiuddin Mia, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the 12 people before the court with a prayer for a ten-day remand .

A teams of RAB-1 raided the office of Basic Biz Marketing in Uttar Badda on Monday morning and arrested 12 people including Ismail Hossain Sumon alias 'Coin Sumon'.

Sumon was operating 'Bitcoin' business in guise of online outsourcing. He employed 32 staff to maintain the illegal business.

Sumon has been involved in crypto currency scam since 2013. His virtual wallet has transactions of over $ 12 lakh per year.

RAB seized devices used in the scam and $1.2 lakh from the wallet.

Sumon owns two apartments, plots and super shops bought with the proceeds of the illegal business.









