Cox's Bazar jail serving improved Sehri meals to imates during Ramadan

Cox Bazar, May 5: Cox Bazar jail authorities have taken remarkable initiatives to provide delicious food during Holy Ramadan to the prisoners. The jail authority is providing every prisoner with new juicy dish of potato and fish.

Md Neasar Alam, Superintendent of Cox Bazar jail told the Daily Observer on Tuesday that about 3,000 prisoners cheered the new Sehri menu in Cox Bazar prison, "Good food makes everyone happy," he added.

He also said we are following WHO guidance on how to deal with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in prisons titled, "Preparedness, prevention and control of Covid-19 in prisons.

Inmates have no complaints about the quality and quantity of food served in the jails now, he added. It will help to provide good food at Sehri to the prisoners to inspire them to become religious. Neasar, added.

The allotment for Iftar to each inmate increased from Tk 15 to Tk 30 which is a remarkable initiative of the government for the prisoner's welfare.

In the Cox Bazar Jail food from outside is usually not allowed in the jail because of security reasons, but in some cases, exceptions can be made after a thorough security check.

The jailer added that hygienic food is provided to the inmates in a proper way during the month of Ramadan. The menu is the same in jails across the country, according to jail sources.

The Cox Bazar jail authority also provides each prisoner with sufficient space to sleep without trouble, improved food and enough water for bathing and toilet use, according to sources.

Preferring anonymity, a high official of the Cox Bazar jail told this correspondent they have put strict surveillance system inside and outside the prison. Two duty jailors were deployed for duty round the clock inside the jail.

"We have taken all the precautionary measures and enhanced supervision in the prison cells and outside the jail compound so that any attempt of anarchy could be foiled instantly," he noted.

He further said that the detainees have been asked to follow the jail codes strictly and additional forces have also been deployed in and around the Cox Bazar Jail compound.









