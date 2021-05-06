

Padma speedboat tragedy: Who’s responsible?



Reportedly, the driver was not skilled at handling the speedboat and was manoeuvring the boat recklessly from the beginning. However, in the past several officials had stated that speedboat services on this river route is illegal during normal times. Moreover, the speedboat was not registered and its driver did not even have a license.



According to different government officials, around 400 speedboats are operating daily on this route, but none of them have any registration or vehicle fitness certificates from the government. If boats don't have registration and trained drivers, how come they have been kept operational? Who are the beneficiaries of this illegal boat plying business? And most importantly which government authorities are responsible for overseeing the safety of these vehicles?



The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is supposed to be responsible for development, maintenance and control of water transport and waterways in the country. However, according to BIWTA Assistant Director, accountable to ensure marine safety and traffic management at Shimulia terminal, his department does not monitor speedboat operations on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route due to lack of manpower. And this manpower shortage is not a new complain for many of our state-run ministries including the BIWTA. If they lack manpower, why are they not recruiting?



What's rather puzzling, reportedly they don't even discuss with the higher authority what steps to undertake to address issues with limited manpower. Furthermore, where was the Coast Guard? Why are speedboats like this able to get away with carrying more people than usual capacity and why are people allowed to get on them without wearing lifejackets? The latest accident only suggests gross irregularities and incompetence on the part of the authorities concerned, and not without complete lack of monitoring by different state-run authorities.



The authorities have formed a six-member committee to investigate into the easily avoidable disaster. Now we all know what will happen further. The committee will do the job and give certain recommendations. And the recommendations will not be taken seriously while relevant authorities will keep repeating the same old tale of habitual negligence. How long will this continue? How many more lives have to be lost before the authorities are finally held accountable for not doing their assigned duties?



