Letter To the Editor

Counterfeit currency and malam party

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Dear Sir
From mid-Ramadan and ahead of Eid, several gangs of miscreants remain active in multiple approaches of fraudulence, tricks, and currency counterfeiting intending to deceive people letting their lives in great hassle. Those evildoing gangs remain active through different channels sorely to make their packet heavy. Albeit this Ramadan time has been substantially affected by Covid-19 induced extend lockdown, yet those unscrupulous gangs, on the whole, have been continuing their efforts to be successful.
 
In the face of celebration, especially people from megacities, being shopping around-minded frequently go out before Eid. With the congregation, these types of outlaws and criminal activity run faster and turn severe. Recently, the Detective Branch of BD Police has arrested three individuals in connection with note forgery from the Kamrangichar area of Dhaka. They joined hands with the leader of a note forgery gang, distributed fake notes to the different parts of the country. Furthermore, the well-equipped gang was planning to increase the bulk-size production of counterfeit notes ahead of Eid.
 
As citizens, we have to be aware of such unsought circumstances. And during this crisis time, we sincerely urge the law enforcement authority to remain more vigilant against these types of organized crimes, continue surveillance drives to save people from those well-trained gangs of the Malam Party, and producing counterfeit currency.
Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



Counterfeit currency and malam party
