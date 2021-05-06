

Wicked problems of the society



Theoretically, it is a complex phenomenon to discuss the possible way to reduce vulnerabilities in human characters and how to see changes in human behaviour? Understanding that behaviour inspires change is key to maintaining our planet's finite resources and addressing several critical social challenges, from fighting poverty change to achieving better health and educational outcomes.



Well, my question is, how to promote sustainable human behaviour? Anthropogenic social change is a painful reality, and in some societies, the social structure itself is rigid to acquire divine-human character. Sustainable behaviour needs to be adopted by following some basic things in human life. However, it is easier said than done.



An alternative approach involves providing descriptive criteria: letting people know what others around them have proven to be effective in multiple contexts, including corruption control and social justice. When people see proper social justice, equal distribution of wealth, control of corruption, poverty alleviation, expansion of adequate education and social security, indeed human characters change radically.



However, what emerges from the otherperceptions is that behaviour change needs to consider context and individual characteristics to improve the effectiveness of interventions and refine our understanding of what best motivates changes in behaviour.



Most people assume that intrinsic motivation is the best, but this is not always possible in every situation. Sometimes a person has no inner desire to be involved in any activity. Giving extra rewards can motivate someone extensively, which is also sound.



Nevertheless, the problem of extrinsic motivation is that it creates some difficulties in the long run. When people are more outwardly motivated, they try to accept more physical or financial rewards than the underlying or cognitive rewards in their personal and organisational lives that are problematic.



Intrinsic motivation is considered better than external or extrinsic motivation because all internally motivated people have a better success rate in their professional and personal life.



Now the question is, which world do we live in now? Contrary to the popular definition of materialism, the philosophy of materialism, which cares only about material things, claims the nature of reality. Materialism is belief, which is made up of some matter and energy, not an entity like the soul, spirits or supernatural deities. Moreover, materialists do not believe in metaphorical transcendence or any level of the world.



Secularism is also a central element of secular humanism. This movement rejects traditional religion favouring living a moral life based on reason and compassion rather than obedience to the traditional God or holy scriptures. Secular humanists believe in the advancement of science and practical human life.However, there are some problems between secularists and anti secularists regarding religious issues that even create problems in society.



Although in this materialistic world, people are more interested in seeing and accepting external rewards and sometimes they even do immoral things to get external rewards. When people choose unethical behaviour in most cases for short-term and material gain, many problems arise, both personally and professionally.



In the phase of globalisation and neoliberalism, people are becoming just like a machine, and it seems that capitalism is only the way of fulfilling their desire in material life. In personal and professional life, there is extra pressure to reach unrealistic performance goals. Significant research evidence from various levels suggests that unfettered goal setting can encourage people to make compromising choices to achieve their goals, even if those goals seem unrealistic.



Notably, there are many problems in Bangladesh. Extreme corruption in personal and professional life weakened society. Unequal education at different levels of society, political instability, meagre social justice, limited job opportunities and adequate corporate culture are among the many other vicious problems.



Also, society's moral values are made worse because many parents fail to teach their children morals. Lack of consideration for others, feelings of entitlement, and large amounts of drugs also contribute to moral decay. Family breakdowns contribute to moral decay because they can cause children to lose self-esteem and respect for others.



Finally, I am telling those who want to get a place in society quickly, this is not the way to be or secure your place in society. It takes a lot of hard work to position oneself in the community or society. However, in Bangladesh and elsewhere, some people are seriously involved in immoral activities to see themselves in a higher position in society. Some people are doing this sometimes more willingly, brutally and organised way. As a result, there are many undesirable atrocities taking place in society that are becoming more harmful to society's real property.



One type of people in our societyuses their children to reach a higher level, which is very dangerous. I hope this trend in Bangladesh will stop soon.We need to stop thinking about getting rich in the shortest possible way. Everyone should act likea human and live like a human being.



Besides, if there is no social justice and no proper distribution of wealth, then there will be various societal problems. You cannot unilaterally blame anyone for such massive destruction in society - it is a collective crime that a group of people commit combinedly. The state cannot avoid its responsibility to see robust moral havoc as well.



Most importantly, now is the time to build a healthy society in Bangladesh. Educated people are urged to behave like real educated people and act responsibly to teach morality to their children. The state should also work responsibly to create a healthy environment by eradicating all wicked social problems instead of focusing only on virtual development.

The writer is an Australiam Academic



