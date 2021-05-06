Video
Thursday, 6 May, 2021
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021
Our Correspondents

Two people including an elderly man were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Bogura, on Monday.
RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from inside of a closed shop in the city on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Polash, 25, son of late Wasim, a resident of Jinnanagar Moholla under Boalia Police Station (PS).
Boalia PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Latif said Polash was a mentally-imbalanced person.
However, locals found his hanging body at a shop in the area at noon and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia PS Nibaran Chandra Barman confirmed the incident.  
BOGURA: Police recovered a slaughtered body of an old man from a jute field in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday at 10am.
Deceased Mokhlesur Rahman, 65, was the son of late Alimuddin of Keechaker Talpukuria area in the upazila.
According to witnesses, the body was recovered from the jute field beside a road in Uttar Kroshjtapur Pollarpara Village of Maidanhata Union.
Shibganj PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.


