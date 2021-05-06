Lightning kills nine in five districts

Nine people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in five districts- Bhola, Kishoreganj, Noakhali, Feni and Mymensingh, in three days.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A total of four people including a woman were killed by lightning strikes in Char Fasson Upazila of the district in the span of 24 hours.

The deceased were identified as Md Abdul Halim Hawlader, 37, son of Rustam Ali, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Rosulpur Union; Fazilatunnesa, 60, wife Abul Kalam of Ahammadpur Union; Alauddin, 39, of Aslampur Union; and Shahe Alam, 35, of Hazariganj Union under the upazila.

Abdul Halim and Fazilatunnesa were killed by thunderbolt on Tuesday afternoon while the others on Monday afternoon.

Upazila administration sources said families of Alauddin and Shahe Alam received Tk 25,000 each.

KISHOREGANJ: Two people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Itna and Katiadi upazilas of the district on Tuesday night.

A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Itna Upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Md Mokbul Hossain, 40, son of late Golam Mostafa, a resident of Laimpasha Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said thunderbolt struck him while he was cutting Boro paddy in Kalipur Gas Girabon Hoar, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Itna Police Station (PS) Mohammad Murshedzaman confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a teenage boy was killed by lightning strike in Katiadi Upazila of the district.

Deceased Bijoy Mia, 17, was the son of Abdul Jalil of Shekerpara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck him while he was working at a duck farm at night, which left him dead on the spot.

Katiadi Model PS OC SM Shahadat Hossain confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A fisherman was killed and two others were injured by lightning strikes in Nijhum Dwip under Hatiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mobarak Hossai, 22, son of Ismail Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 1 in Nijhum Dwip.

The injured are Md Iraq, 17, and Ilyas, 26. Both hail from Ward No. 3 of the area.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck the trio when they were fishing in the Meghna River in the afternoon during heavy rain.

Nijhum Dwip Ward No. 1 Union Parishad Member Khabir Uddin said the injured were being given treatment locally.

FENI: A boy was killed by lightning strike in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjib Das, 14, son of Parimal Chandra Das, a resident of the district town.

He was an eighth grader at Feni Model High School.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck Sanjib while collecting mango near a canal in Uttar Sahodevpur area in the morning.

The boy was rushed to Feni General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Nurul Haq, 60, was a resident of Morolpara Village in the upazila.

Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar said a thunderbolt struck him at around 3pm when he was returning home from Andaburi Beel after cutting paddy, leaving him dead on the spot.







