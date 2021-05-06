Eight people die of coronavirus

Eight people died of coronavirus in different districts including Rajshahi and Jashore in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Seven more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 490 in the division.

Meanwhile, 102 more people have contracted the virus here, taking the total virus cases to 32,060.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday noon.

He said the highest 297 patients have, so far, died in Bogura and the second highest 70 people died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 20 people died in Chapainawabganj, 34 in Naogaon, 17 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 18 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected patients, 28,413 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,626 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

JASHORE: A teenager has died with coronavirus symptoms at Jashore Juvenile Correction Centre.

Deceased Rocky Saren, 17, was the son of Sultan Saren, a resident of Tanore upazila in Rajshahi District.

Assistant Director of the correction centre Jakir Hoosain said Rocky was admitted to Jashore Sadar General Hospital on Saturday after he fell sick.

The hospital physicians suspect that he might have been infected with coronavirus as he was carrying its symptoms, and they referred him to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

He, later, died at the KMCH on Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment, said the official.

The body was handed over to the family without doing an autopsy following their application, he added.





