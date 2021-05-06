Farmers urged to farm zinc-enriched paddy at larger scale



The photo shows an agri-expert speaking on the harvest of zinc-enriched BRRI Dhan-74 in Chhoto Doulotpur Village of Sadullapur Upazila on Tuesday. photo: observer

"Zinc is relatively well known to be good for supporting the immune system, but it may also be very important for reproductive health, proper growth and development in children, bone health, vision, hearing, digestive health, skin, and hair growth", they said.

They made the comments while addressing a Field Day on the harvest of BRRI Dhan-74 and BRRI Dhan-84 in the land of one farmer Yakub Ali at Chhoto Doulatpur Village under Khordo Komorpur Union of Sadullapur Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

RDRS Bangladesh, a reputed non-government organisation in north Bengal of the country, organised the function in cooperation with Harvest Plus to inspire the local farmers for farming the varieties.

District Seed Certification Officer Agriculturist Showkat Osman addressed the function as chief guest and Agriculture Extension Officer of Sadullapur Upazila Agriculture Office Abul Kalam Azad spoke at the function as special guest.

Presided over by Gouri Rani, leader of Khordo Komorpur Nari Unnayan Sangstha formed by RDRS Bangladesh, the function was also addressed, among others, by Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of Upazila Agriculture Office Younus Ali, Agriculture Research and Development Officer of Harvest Plus Md. Rahul Amin.

The speakers, in their speech, said that the newly innovated paddy will play a vital role in fighting zinc and protein deficiency in human body, especially for children and women.

As rice is the staple food of Bangladesh, the newly invented variety could provide useful food value for zinc enrichment for people, and it will be especially helpful to prevent and cure diarrhoea and pneumonia in children, they added.

In this context, the agri-experts put emphasis on farming the BARI-invented varieties at a larger scale in coming seasons.

After harvesting the varieties, the farmers present expressed their satisfaction over the production as 6.06 tonnes of paddy were produced from a hectare of land.







