Minor drowns in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, May 5: A five-year-old girl downed in a pond of Chhongachha Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Sanjida was the daughter of Sona Ullah of Tukro Chhongachha Village in the union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Bahauddin Farooki said, Sanjida drowned unknowingly in the pond while taking bath with other children on Monday noon.

According to OC, family members recovered her from the pond and took her to Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnessa Mujib Hospital, where on-duty physician declared her dead.











