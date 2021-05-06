Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 May, 2021, 12:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

PCR lab yet to be set up in Pabna

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

PABNA, May 5: Due to lack of necessary laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PRC) machines cannot be installed in the district.
According to official sources, the construction of infrastructure for one lab has almost been completed. Three PCR labs are supposed to be set up in the district.
Civil Surgeon Dr Abdul Momen said, "Setting-up of a lab in Pabna Medical College is under process. Construction of the lab infrastructure is at the final stage."
There are about three million people in the district's nine upazilas. Besides, about 26,000 workers including about 3,600 Russians, are working in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishawardi. There are about 12,000 workers in Ishwardi EPZ including foreigners.
At present, samples from the upazilas are being tested in labs of Civil Surgeon's (CS) Office, in Sirajganj and Rajshahi. But it is taking  about 10 days to get reports.
Meanwhile, six NGOs have set up PCR labs in Rooppur area. These are testing samples of workers of the plant.
CS said, if the government provides machines, the work can be started.
Everyday about 250 samples are being sent to M Mansur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj for test.  But it is taking 4-5 days to get reports, he added.
But victims said, it is taking 8-10 days to get the report.
Deputy Commissioner Kabir Mahmud said, so far, there has been no physical development; but infrastructural development is underway; and there is no machine in hand of the Department of Health; machines will be brought from abroad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two found dead in two districts
Government started procuring paddy from local farmers with Tk 27 per kg
Lightning kills nine in five districts
Eight people die of coronavirus
Farmers urged to farm zinc-enriched paddy at larger scale
Minor drowns in Sirajganj
LGED officials inspecting development work of an under-construction
PCR lab yet to be set up in Pabna


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's application being considered positively: Home Minister
Khaleda's family writes to Home Minister to take her abroad
Madrasa girl 'commits suicide' over forced marriage
Cambodia convicts 5 environmentalists over plan to march to PM's home
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
Nepal's Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support
Bangladesh stops registration for Covid-19 vaccination
India asks Muslims to offer last Friday prayers staying at homes
DU to hold virtual final exams if Covid situation remains unchanged
Most Read News
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Lockdown till May 16, cabinet issues notice
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd time
SI Akbar among 6 charge-sheeted in Rayhan murder case
Writ filed over lockdown: Lawyer Yunus Ali Akond fined
Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League
All govt staff must stay at work stations during Eid holidays
Khaleda still being given O2: Fakhrul
50 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,742 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft