PCR lab yet to be set up in Pabna

PABNA, May 5: Due to lack of necessary laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PRC) machines cannot be installed in the district.

According to official sources, the construction of infrastructure for one lab has almost been completed. Three PCR labs are supposed to be set up in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Abdul Momen said, "Setting-up of a lab in Pabna Medical College is under process. Construction of the lab infrastructure is at the final stage."

There are about three million people in the district's nine upazilas. Besides, about 26,000 workers including about 3,600 Russians, are working in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishawardi. There are about 12,000 workers in Ishwardi EPZ including foreigners.

At present, samples from the upazilas are being tested in labs of Civil Surgeon's (CS) Office, in Sirajganj and Rajshahi. But it is taking about 10 days to get reports.

Meanwhile, six NGOs have set up PCR labs in Rooppur area. These are testing samples of workers of the plant.

CS said, if the government provides machines, the work can be started.

Everyday about 250 samples are being sent to M Mansur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj for test. But it is taking 4-5 days to get reports, he added.

But victims said, it is taking 8-10 days to get the report.

Deputy Commissioner Kabir Mahmud said, so far, there has been no physical development; but infrastructural development is underway; and there is no machine in hand of the Department of Health; machines will be brought from abroad.







