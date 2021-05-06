Video
Thursday, 6 May, 2021, 12:54 AM
Home Foreign News

Trump launches website for ‘communications’

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, May 5: Donald Trump has launched a new "communications" website, which says it will publish content "straight from the desk" of the former US president. Trump was banned by Twitter and suspended by Facebook and YouTube after the Capitol riots in January.
The former president has since been releasing statements by press release - which the new website will now host.  Users will be able to like posts - and also share them on Twitter and Facebook accounts.
"It is a blog," Kara Swisher, technology columnist for the New York Times told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "I was like '2002 is calling and it wants its blog back...'
"I don't know what the overall plan is because he does have some very sharp digital advisers. It is just the beginning of his attempts to try to re-establish a louder ability to participate in digital media."
The move comes a day before a decision is due from Facebook's Oversight Board on whether to permanently ban Mr Trump.
Trump's senior adviser, Jason Miller, had previously said a new social media platform was to be launched. "This new platform is going to be big," he said in March.
Facebook's independent oversight board on Wednesday upheld the platform's ban on former US president Donald Trump but called for a further review of the penalty within six months.
The board, whose decisions are binding on the leading social network, said Trump "created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible" with his comments regarding the January 6 rampage by his supporters at the US Capitol.
But the panel added that "it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension" and called for the platform to "review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response" within six months.    -REUTERS



