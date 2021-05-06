Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 May, 2021, 12:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

IPL's foreign cricket stars scramble to escape Covid-hit India

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

SYDNEY, MAY 5: Cricket authorities in Australia, New Zealand and England rushed to evacuate top players from Covid-hit India on Wednesday, after the lucrative Indian Premier League was abandoned following a number of positive tests.
Cricket Australia said plans were under way to fly 38 players and staff -- including superstars Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins -- to the relative safety of the Maldives or Sri Lanka in the next "two to three days".
Eight of England's 11 players arrived back in London, and New Zealand Cricket said it was arranging for its Test players to fly to Britain ahead of their series there and next month's World Test Championship final against India.
The Indian Premier League, the world's richest Twenty20 cricket tournament, was suspended on Tuesday after several cases popped up in the six-city tournament's bio-secure "bubble".
It left Australian cricketers in limbo, as they are banned from returning home until at least May 15 after Canberra shut its borders and threatened anyone entering from India with jail time.
The group is likely to be flown by charter flight back to Australia once the ban has been lifted, with the help of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
"The BCCI is working through arrangements to repatriate all the players, the support staff, and umpires commentators as quickly and safely as possible," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's interim CEO.
They are "working to move the entire cohort out of India... the BCCI has been working on a range of options. That's now narrowed down to the Maldives and Sri Lanka".
The group departing India will not include 79-Test veteran Michael Hussey, the Chennai Super Kings batting coach, who has tested positive and will remain in isolation.
"He's in for a stint of isolation in his hotel room for at least 10 days, but he's in pretty good spirits," said Todd Greenberg, the Australian Cricketers' Association chief executive.
Warner posted a drawing of his family made by one of his daughters on Instagram, with a caption reading: "Please Daddy come home straight away. We miss you a lot and love you." It gathered almost 850,000 likes in a few hours.  
Two more cricketers were confirmed as testing positive for coronavirus -- Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha.
New Zealand Cricket said it was trying to organise a charter to Britain for Test players Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner, as well as three players signed to English county sides.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IPL's foreign cricket stars scramble to escape Covid-hit India
Guardiola hits back as Man City reach Champions League final
Swiss court removes prosecutor investigating Infantino
Flick favourite to be Germany's next coach
Aussie ex-Test cricketer 'kidnapped', four arrested
Danushka Gunathilaka selected for Bangladesh tour
'Hats off' to Real Madrid from Zidane
Black and white outfits on fire beating Saif 2-1


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's application being considered positively: Home Minister
Khaleda's family writes to Home Minister to take her abroad
Madrasa girl 'commits suicide' over forced marriage
Cambodia convicts 5 environmentalists over plan to march to PM's home
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
Nepal's Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support
Bangladesh stops registration for Covid-19 vaccination
India asks Muslims to offer last Friday prayers staying at homes
DU to hold virtual final exams if Covid situation remains unchanged
Most Read News
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Lockdown till May 16, cabinet issues notice
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd time
SI Akbar among 6 charge-sheeted in Rayhan murder case
Writ filed over lockdown: Lawyer Yunus Ali Akond fined
Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League
All govt staff must stay at work stations during Eid holidays
Khaleda still being given O2: Fakhrul
50 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,742 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft