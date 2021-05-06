Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 May, 2021, 12:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Aussie ex-Test cricketer 'kidnapped', four arrested

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Aussie ex-Test cricketer 'kidnapped', four arrested

Aussie ex-Test cricketer 'kidnapped', four arrested

SYDNEY, MAY 5: Australian police on Wednesday arrested four men in connection with the armed kidnapping of former Test bowler Stuart MacGill.
The men were detained in a pre-dawn raid in Sydney, following the kidnapping of the cricketer in the city's affluent Lower North Shore last month.
MacGill was lauded as a talented bowler and played 44 Tests for Australia, but was unlucky that his career coincided with that of Shane Warne, ranked by many as the best spin bowler of all time.
Police said that on April 14 the 50-year-old MacGill was confronted by three men at an intersection and bundled into a vehicle.
He was driven to a property an hour out of the city where he was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a firearm before being released after the hour-long ordeal.
"I know it was only an hour that he was held but it would have been a horribly frightful hour to endure," NSW Police superintendent Anthony Holton told media.
MacGill, who knew one of his alleged kidnappers, was "still quite shaken" by the incident, Holton said.
After "extensive investigations" a police strike force and riot officers arrested four men aged 27, 29, 42 and 46, in the early hours of Wednesday.
Although no ransom was paid police believe the kidnapping was financially motivated.
The four men were in the process of being charged and were expected to appear in court later on Wednesday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IPL's foreign cricket stars scramble to escape Covid-hit India
Guardiola hits back as Man City reach Champions League final
Swiss court removes prosecutor investigating Infantino
Flick favourite to be Germany's next coach
Aussie ex-Test cricketer 'kidnapped', four arrested
Danushka Gunathilaka selected for Bangladesh tour
'Hats off' to Real Madrid from Zidane
Black and white outfits on fire beating Saif 2-1


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's application being considered positively: Home Minister
Khaleda's family writes to Home Minister to take her abroad
Madrasa girl 'commits suicide' over forced marriage
Cambodia convicts 5 environmentalists over plan to march to PM's home
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
Nepal's Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support
Bangladesh stops registration for Covid-19 vaccination
India asks Muslims to offer last Friday prayers staying at homes
DU to hold virtual final exams if Covid situation remains unchanged
Most Read News
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Lockdown till May 16, cabinet issues notice
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd time
SI Akbar among 6 charge-sheeted in Rayhan murder case
Writ filed over lockdown: Lawyer Yunus Ali Akond fined
Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League
All govt staff must stay at work stations during Eid holidays
Khaleda still being given O2: Fakhrul
50 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,742 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft