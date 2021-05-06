Video
Danushka Gunathilaka selected for Bangladesh tour

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lankan all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka will be on a plane to Bangladesh.  
The 30-year-old Danushka has been selected in the 18-member squad for the Bangladesh tour, it is learnt here.
Without revealing the identity of the national player, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had recently conducted the enquiry against his alleged misbehaviour and based on the findings and recommendations of the enquiry panel, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board had warned the player not to engage in any conduct which violates the standards of honesty, morality, fair play, and sportsmanship which result in bringing disrepute to SLC.
The committee had also directed the player to attend mandatory counseling sessions to be conducted by a doctor for a one year period. However, the counselling sessions have not begun yet.
Danushka Gunathilaka is believed to have hired a lawyer (Nishan Premathirathne) and also submitted the letter (a copy of which is in our possession) from Chaminda Bandara (Doctors House) to prove his innocence.
According to the inside sources, Danushka had a meeting with Prof. Arjuna de Silva last week where he made it clear that he was not involved in the alleged misconduct and requires no counselling. After giving him a patience hearing, both parties-SLC and Danushka-have agreed to bury the hatchet- and the SLC may reconsider its decision to insist on a 1-year counselling.
Selectors could not have ignored Danushka's recent performance in West Indies and his name has been sent to the sports ministry for approval, it is learnt here.





