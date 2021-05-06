Black and white outfits on fire beating Saif 2-1



Players of Mohammedan Sporting Club celebrating after winning the match against Saif Sporting Club in the Bangladesh Premier League at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: BFF

The Mohammedan boys won the Wednesday match against Saif Sporting Club by 2-1 margin at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. Winning the match the boys had shown only sign of restored morale but also moved to the fifth place on the 13-team point table of the league.

Two African recruits help the club to celebrate their fifth win in the league. After that Mohammedan Sporting Club had 25 points from 14 matches they played.

Cameron booter Yasan took the lead for the team in the 52nd minute. But Saif Sporting Club managed to equilise the margin with a 69-minute goal of Miraz Hossain.

Still the opponent could not hold Mohammedan Sporting Club for long. Mali footballer Soleman Diyabate successfully breached Saif's defence line and hit the post to put the team ahead.

Winning the match, the Black and White outfits also avenge the 2-1 defeat they had suffered against the Saif boys in the first leg.

It seemed that the Mohammedan boys returned in the game after the club got a new elected committee after a while.







