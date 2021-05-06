3-match ODI series kick starts on May 23

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh 2021 on Wednesday. According to the itinerary, Lankan Lions will enter into the Tigers' den on May 16 to play three-match ODI series.

Guest will stay in mandatory quarantine for three days and will practice on May 19 and 20 at BCB National Cricket Academy, Mirpur and will play a 50-over practice match on May 21.

The 1st match of the series will be held on May 23 and the following matches are slated to be taken place on May 25 and 28 respectively. All the matches will be day and night affair and Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host the all the matches.

The series is the part of ICC ODI World Cup Super League and this will be the 3rd series of the event for Bangladesh and 2nd for Sri Lanka. Bangladesh's 3-0 triumph over West Indies followed by similar margin crush against New Zealand placed Bangladesh at six on the point table of the event while Sri Lanka are at the bottom of the table losing all three matches they played against West Indies.

Bangladesh already announced a 21-member preliminary squad ahead of the series keeping Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Home side already started camp for the forthcoming home series.

Tigers visited Sri Lanka last month to play couple of World Test Championship matches and lost the series 1-0.









