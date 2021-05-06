HC permits Tafsir Awal to travel abroad

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday permitted Tafsir Mohammad Awal, younger son of BNP Vice-Chairman and former president of FBCCI Abdul Awal Mintoo, to travel abroad.

The court also stayed for three months the travel restrictions imposed on Tafsir by the immigration police on the request by the Ant-Corruption Commission in (ACC) in April 2020.

The court said the petitioner must back home within three months and submit an affidavit after his return.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Tafsir, a director of Pragati Life Insurance Ltd, challenging the legality of preventing him from going abroad.

Lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan and Sakib Mahbub appeared for Tafsir while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC. Deputy Attorney General Arobindo Kumar Roy represented the State. Tafsir's lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan told the court that the immigration police prevented his client from going to London in February.