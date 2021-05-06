HC fines Lawyer Eunus Ali Akond for wasting time

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday fined Supreme Court lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond Tk 10, 000 for not appearing before it during the hearing on a writ petition filed by him challenging the legality of the ongoing lockdown.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir also dismissed the writ petition for "default," saying that lawyer Eunus Ali Akond very often files writ petitions as public interest litigation and briefs the media about them, but he does not appear before the court during the hearing.

Five to six days have passed after Eunus Ali Akond submitted the writ petition challenging the ongoing lockdown, but he did not appear before the court during the hearing, the HC bench said.







