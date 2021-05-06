Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 May, 2021, 12:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Woman dies after falling off rickshaw during mugging

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

A woman died after falling off a rickshaw while she was being mugged in the capital's Kamalapur on Wednesday morning.
The deceased, Sunita Rani Das, 50, a resident of Gopibagh, was a cleaner at the Buddhist Temple in Mugda area.
The incident occurred around 6:00am when the victim along with her nephew was heading towards the temple in a rickshaw.
As the rickshaw reached near BRTC bus depot, muggers from a private car pulled her bag so hard that she fell on the road and suffered severe head injury, said victim's son Sumon Chandra Das. The muggers sped away with her bag. She was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared her dead around 11:00am.
Yasin Arafat Khan, officer-in-charge of Motijheel Police Station, said they are trying to identify the car and arrest the muggers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC permits Tafsir Awal to travel abroad
BGB and RAB personnel distributing food among poor in Feni
General Aziz Ahmed (inset) delivering speech on Military Diplomacy
61pc people lost jobs in Mar-Apr last year: CPD
HC fines Lawyer Eunus Ali Akond for wasting time
Woman dies after falling off rickshaw during mugging
SCBA president polls illegal: BNP Election democratic: AL
23 bodies play vital roles to curb C-19 among factory workers


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's application being considered positively: Home Minister
Khaleda's family writes to Home Minister to take her abroad
Madrasa girl 'commits suicide' over forced marriage
Cambodia convicts 5 environmentalists over plan to march to PM's home
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
Nepal's Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support
Bangladesh stops registration for Covid-19 vaccination
India asks Muslims to offer last Friday prayers staying at homes
DU to hold virtual final exams if Covid situation remains unchanged
Most Read News
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Lockdown till May 16, cabinet issues notice
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd time
SI Akbar among 6 charge-sheeted in Rayhan murder case
Writ filed over lockdown: Lawyer Yunus Ali Akond fined
Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League
All govt staff must stay at work stations during Eid holidays
Khaleda still being given O2: Fakhrul
50 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,742 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft