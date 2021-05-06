Woman dies after falling off rickshaw during mugging

A woman died after falling off a rickshaw while she was being mugged in the capital's Kamalapur on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, Sunita Rani Das, 50, a resident of Gopibagh, was a cleaner at the Buddhist Temple in Mugda area.

The incident occurred around 6:00am when the victim along with her nephew was heading towards the temple in a rickshaw.

As the rickshaw reached near BRTC bus depot, muggers from a private car pulled her bag so hard that she fell on the road and suffered severe head injury, said victim's son Sumon Chandra Das. The muggers sped away with her bag. She was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared her dead around 11:00am.

Yasin Arafat Khan, officer-in-charge of Motijheel Police Station, said they are trying to identify the car and arrest the muggers.







