SCBA president polls illegal: BNP Election democratic: AL

The factions of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), led by Awami League and BNP leaders, have organised separate press conferences on Wednesday over the uncontested election of Attorney General AM Amin Uddin as the organisation's president.

The SCBA Secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal, who led six BNP-backed leaders, at a press conference termed Amin's 'uncontested election' illegal and a violation of the Bar's Constitution.

On the other hand, SCBA vice president Md Shafique Ullah, who led seven AL-backed leaders, has claimed that AM Amin Uddin was elected president of SCBA democratically as per article 16 of the Constitution.

The Constitution does not provide opportunities for election through a ballot at this stage, he said.

Shafique said after hours of the press conference organised by Secretary Kazal at the SCBA auditorium on Wednesday at 1:15pm.

Article-16 of the SCBA Constitution reads, "In the case of a casual vacancy occurring on account of the removal, resignation or death of any office bearer or other member, the vacancy shall be filled within a month by-election in a Special General Meeting of the Association to be held for the purpose and the manner of this election shall be decided by the meeting itself."

In the press conference, Kazal said that the organisation on Tuesday held a special general meeting to fix how to fill up the vacancy of the post of SCBA President.

Kazal said, "The association's Awami League-backed Vice President Shafique Ullah, a self-proclaimed president of the meeting, illegally declared AM Amin Uddin as the President amid chaos over the appointment in the absence of the organisation's president."





