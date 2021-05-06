23 bodies play vital roles to curb C-19 among factory workers

Twenty-three committees comprising government and employers' representatives are playing an important role in preventing the transmission of coronavirus among the workers of different professions in the country.

Deputy Inspectors of the factories of Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Chittagong have said it after the increase in the awareness programme among the workers regarding health protection during the coronavirus pandemic period.

To raise health awareness among workers the members of these committees are distributing occupational health safety guidelines and awareness at the factory level in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Besides, they have been also making public announcements in labour-intensive areas in consultation with the local administration.

Ahmed Belal, Deputy Inspector General of Factory and Establishment Inspection Department, Gazipur, said, "About 3.1 million workers, including garments workers, work in various types of factories in Gazipur. We are working to create awareness among them. However, if this large population does not maintain social distance among themselves, it will be very difficult to protect them from coronavirus infection."

State Minister Begum Mannujan Sufian and Secretary KM Abdus Salam have been working with the local administration to raise awareness among the workers. The owners have regular discussions with their workers.

Dhaka Deputy Inspector General AKM Salauddin said, "The labour-intensive area of Dhaka is very large, especially, in the Ashulia area of Savar, where millions of people work."

"Our inspectors are working tirelessly to create awareness at the factory level. Factory owners are also encouraging workers to maintain social distancing and wear masks. We also emphasized on the health care of the workers." AKM Salauddin added.

Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment KM Abdus Salam and Inspector General of the Department of Factory and Establishment Inspection Nasir Uddin Ahmed have instructed the delegation on factory inspection and health care.

KM Abdus Salam says, "The corona situation in the country is much better than our neighbouring country. There is no infection among the workers as the factory owners have also taken practical steps in this regard. Workers are also more aware of health rules than before. "

Regarding the health awareness of the workers in the factories in Chittagong region, Deputy Inspector General Abdullah Al Shakib Mobarrat said, "The workers are sincere in following the hygiene rules at the factory level."

At the beginning of the Corona infection last year, under the direction of the Minister of State for Labour, 23 Special Crisis Management Committees were formed across the country comprising field level officials of the Department of Factory and Establishment Inspection and Department of Labour and employer-worker representatives. In several zoom meetings since the start of the second wave of corona, the State Minister instructed the committee members to perform their duties dutifully.







