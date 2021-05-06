Video
Home Back Page

Gazette on lockdown extension

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

The government on Wednesday issued a gazette notification extending the ongoing sluggish restriction for 11 more days till May 16.
However, the officials and employees of all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices and banks and financial institutions will not be allowed to leave their work stations during the Eid-ul Fitr holiday.
They have to stay in their workplaces mandatorily, according to the notification the Cabinet Division issued on Wednesday.
At the same time, any kind of political, social and religious public gatherings will not be allowed during the period. The law enforcement agencies have been asked to take steps to ensure the restriction.
According to the notification, only intra-district mass transports will be operated from May 6.
All other inter-district and long route buses, launches and trains will remain suspended to prohibit the movement of people during the Eid holidays to contain transmission of deadly coronavirus.
In the notification, the government added some new directives. According to the directives, shopping malls and markets will remain open from 10am to 8pm, maintaining health rules. Markets will be shut down if they fail to maintain the health guidelines, it said. The authorities will ensure wearing of mask and if necessary action will be taken against those violating order through conducting mobile courts.
Earlier, the government relaxed operation of flights in all domestic routes and some of the international routes for carrying Bangladeshi migrants remained stuck in the country.


