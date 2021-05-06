Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 May, 2021, 12:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Rohingya refugee camp gets lighting solutions from UAE

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

ABU DHABI, May 5: Beyond2020, the UAE-driven humanitarian initiative has announced the deployment of critical solar energy lighting solutions at Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, lighting up the lives of 4,500 residents.
The deployment in Bangladesh, which aims to enhance security and create better conditions for social and community activities after dark, marks the second phase of '20by2020', which recently rebranded to 'Beyond2020' to serve as a flagship platform for continuous global outreach.
 Going 'beyond generations', 'beyond borders' and 'beyond limits', Beyond2020 offers critical, life-transforming solutions to a broader number of beneficiaries worldwide, providing tech for good and fostering development that is inclusive and sustainable.
Electricians Without Borders, a leading France-based non-profit organisation and the Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 winner under the 'Energy' category, was tasked with installing the technology on behalf of Beyond2020, at the world's largest refugee camp.
The previous Prize winner leveraged its award-winning experience from the highly acclaimed 'Light for the Rohingyas' project that improved the lives of thousands of people through renewable energy and entrepreneurial mentoring.
Building on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan by championing the humanitarian values of the UAE's founding father, Beyond2020 donates sustainable technologies and solutions to vulnerable communities, with a total of nine countries reached, to date. Each solution or technology has already transformed other communities around the world and has been recognised by the Zayed Sustainability Prize as a winner or finalist.
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize said: "Empowering vulnerable communities and advancing global progress towards the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) remain the guiding principles of the Beyond2020 initiative. Beyond2020 and its partners are glad to play a part in helping the community in need in Bangladesh and supporting the efforts of humanitarian non-profits to relieve any hardships suffered by the community."
The rapid progress, perseverance, and expansion of Beyond2020 continues to be crucial as the world navigates the economic repercussions of the pandemic, requiring accelerated collaborative efforts by all stakeholders across the international sustainability community.
Mr. Johannes van der Klaauw, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) Representative in Bangladesh said: "The Beyond2020 initiative is breaking new ground in giving access to sustainable energy solutions. In Bangladesh, this generous donation will make a real positive difference in the lives of vulnerable Rohingya refugees. Light at night improves security and has important positive social impacts in the community, particularly for people living with disabilities and for women and young girls. The use of sustainable technology, such as the expanded use of renewable energy solutions, is a key priority for UNHCR in Bangladesh."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya refugee camp gets lighting solutions from UAE
Beximco LPG launches home delivery service
StanChart executes its first ESG-linked derivative
CSBIB holds webinar on Cash Waqf, Sadaqa-e-Jariah
‘US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up’
Consumers prefer emerging payment methods: Survey
Speakers demand pandemic-focused budget in FY22
Stocks maintain gaining streak


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's application being considered positively: Home Minister
Khaleda's family writes to Home Minister to take her abroad
Madrasa girl 'commits suicide' over forced marriage
Cambodia convicts 5 environmentalists over plan to march to PM's home
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
Nepal's Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support
Bangladesh stops registration for Covid-19 vaccination
India asks Muslims to offer last Friday prayers staying at homes
DU to hold virtual final exams if Covid situation remains unchanged
Most Read News
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Lockdown till May 16, cabinet issues notice
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd time
SI Akbar among 6 charge-sheeted in Rayhan murder case
Writ filed over lockdown: Lawyer Yunus Ali Akond fined
Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League
All govt staff must stay at work stations during Eid holidays
Khaleda still being given O2: Fakhrul
50 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,742 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft