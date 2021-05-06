Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 May, 2021, 12:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Beximco LPG launches home delivery service

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Beximco LPG launches home delivery service

Beximco LPG launches home delivery service

Beximco LPG has introduced Smart Cylinder home delivery system to ensure that consumers get this necessary product without risking their health & safety during the time of this pandemic.
The smart cylinder will be delivered without any hassle with just one phone call at Beximco LPG Hotline Number 16565, says a press release.
Beximco LPG has committed to provide 12kg and 22kg LPG Cylinders at government-declared pre-fixed prices with an additional service charge for home delivery. The company hopes that this will make the daily life of general people a bit easier.
Beximco LPG is the first in Bangladesh to launch composite fiberglass cylinders for household and commercial use. These international standard cylinders are as secure as they are robust, having been designed and manufactured to European standards and imported from Norway and others.
These composite cylinders have 3 layers of glass fiber and resin which give the cylinder unmatched strength and       durability.
Beximco's smart cylinders are lighter in weight than normal cylinders; the gas level is visible from the outside, rust-resistant and explosion-proof.
Order for home delivery can be made through the official Facebook page of Beximco LPG or by calling 16565. Facebook link: www.facebook.com/bexlpg


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya refugee camp gets lighting solutions from UAE
Beximco LPG launches home delivery service
StanChart executes its first ESG-linked derivative
CSBIB holds webinar on Cash Waqf, Sadaqa-e-Jariah
‘US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up’
Consumers prefer emerging payment methods: Survey
Speakers demand pandemic-focused budget in FY22
Stocks maintain gaining streak


Latest News
Khaleda Zia's application being considered positively: Home Minister
Khaleda's family writes to Home Minister to take her abroad
Madrasa girl 'commits suicide' over forced marriage
Cambodia convicts 5 environmentalists over plan to march to PM's home
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
Nepal's Oli govt loses majority after Maoist withdraws support
Bangladesh stops registration for Covid-19 vaccination
India asks Muslims to offer last Friday prayers staying at homes
DU to hold virtual final exams if Covid situation remains unchanged
Most Read News
MFS changing transaction trends in competitive market
Lockdown till May 16, cabinet issues notice
Home Minister assures to consider our demands, says Nurul Islam
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd time
SI Akbar among 6 charge-sheeted in Rayhan murder case
Writ filed over lockdown: Lawyer Yunus Ali Akond fined
Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Awami League
All govt staff must stay at work stations during Eid holidays
Khaleda still being given O2: Fakhrul
50 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,742 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft