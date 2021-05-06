Video
Consumers prefer emerging payment methods: Survey

Published : Thursday, 6 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

As a result of the pandemic, enthusiasm for a broader range of payment technologies has accelerated in the Asia Pacific region as 94% of people say they will consider using at least one emerging payment method, such as QR codes, digital or mobile wallets, instalment plans, cryptocurrencies, biometrics and others, in the coming year.
This is according to the Mastercard New Payments Index conducted across 18 markets globally, including India, Australia and Thailand, which reveals that 84% of consumers in APAC already have access to more ways to pay compared to one year ago. Of note for entrepreneurs, 74% of respondents said that they would shop at small businesses with greater frequency if they offered additional payment options.
"Mastercard's study finds that people in the Asia Pacific region haven't just adopted new payment technologies-they've made deliberate shifts based partly on necessity, but also on considerations around personal safety, security and convenience, at a time when these concerns were paramount," said Sandeep Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Products & Innovation, Asia Pacific, Mastercard in a statement.
"Consumers in Asia Pacific have already gained recognition globally for their openness to new technologies and innovation, and these findings confirm that this trend is only set to continue as more digital payment options rapidly become mainstream in this part of the world."
Looking ahead, the use of a range of payment technologies is trending upwards as people's comfort with and understanding of them increases - while the use of cash steadily decreases. In fact, in the coming year, 69% of respondents in APAC say they plan to use cash less frequently. Meanwhile, digital or mobile wallets have gained significant popularity amongst consumers in APAC, with 68% of respondents anticipating using this type of payment in the next year - higher than the global average of 62%.
 "This behavior shift is reinforced by people's desire for choice - with 85% of consumers in APAC saying that they expect to make purchases when they want and how they want. Businesses that can provide multiple ways to shop and pay will be best positioned to meet the unique needs of this moment that are shaping the future of commerce for years to come," added Malhotra.






